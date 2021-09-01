Matt Wells ‘Confident’ in Advance of Texas Tech Football’s Opener Against Houston

Texas Tech's defense was inches away from getting off the field three times during Houston's first two offensive drives that led to a 14-0 lead for the Cougars on Saturday. On one other drive, the Red Raiders looked like they were getting dictated down the field. Those three drives that ended in touchdowns netted Houston 204 yards. The other 11 drives that the Cougars had only added 47 yards to their totals. Six of those drives either lost yards or ended at zero yards gained.