Nicholas Tolentino says the fear of being judged was a roadblock that first prevented him from seeking the mental health support he needed. Beginning with the invasion of Iraq in 2003, Tolentino spent 14 years as an independent duty corpsman, deployed on multiple tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. He says he later became afflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder. Tolentino is now a family nurse practitioner at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover. These days, Tolentino doesn’t talk much about the details of experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq. What’s worth telling now, he said, is after a time, he did seek out mental health support services to get the help he desperately needed.