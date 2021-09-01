CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga school board looks for surplus in proposed 2022 budget

Anniston Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss its proposed 2022 budget which looks to have a $672,873 surplus. System Chief Financial Officer Lisa Dickerson reported to the board during the first of its two budget hearings that the proposed budget will have revenues of $25,906,235 based on normal revenues and other fund sources. She said the budget is also projected to have expenditures of $25,233,362 when adding regular expenditure and the uses of those other fund sources.

