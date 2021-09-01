CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Give Lorde’s “Solar Power” a chance

By Tori Templet
baylorlariat.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Lorde’s four-year hiatus, the well-known pop artist finally released her long-awaited third album, “Solar Power,” on Aug. 20. In contrast to “Melodrama,” her sophomore album released in 2017, fans were taken aback by the project in full. Lorde released the title song of the album, “Solar Power,” as a...

baylorlariat.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lorde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Pop Music#Royals#The Nail Salon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musickjhk.org

Solar Power vs. Happier Than Ever

Hot Girl Summer is almost over, but she’s leaving us with a gracious helping of albums from powerful young women. Billie Eilish released “Happier Than Ever,” a highly anticipated album by fans of the singer. Lorde also dropped “Solar Power,” which had been teased since 2019 but delayed after the death of her dog.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Lorde on how Melodrama's commercial reception inspired Solar Power: "I won't be number one for nine weeks"

Lorde has spoken on how the sales of her second album Melodrama helped free her from crushing expectations in the run-up to the release of her third record, Solar Power. Released in 2017, Melodrama was the much-anticipated follow-up to Lorde's influential 2013 debut Pure Heroine, which contained her worldwide Number 1 hit Royals, which also hit the top spot in the UK.
Beauty & FashionThe Spokesman-Review

Review: Lorde returns with softer sound palette in ‘Solar Power’

Everybody knows Lorde, the breakout star of the late twenty-teens responsible for the iconic electro-pop hits “Royals,” “Team” and more, but her latest album might make you feel like you don’t. For one thing, it’s just softer than her previous work. Lorde has always been able to draw back the...
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Lorde in existential crisis mode on ‘Solar Power’

A lot can change in four years, even without a pandemic thrown into the middle of it. The escalating effects of climate change (fires, rising oceans, unhealthy air quality, doomsday-level hurricanes and earthquakes and fire-tornadoes), wars over natural resources, general brutality and the death of loved ones have taken a toll on Lorde. The change is reflected on Solar Power—both in lyrics and overall musical tone—even if the New Zealand artist sometimes plays it off as sarcasm.
EntertainmentBillboard

Lorde Powers Australia's Albums Chart

Lorde’s new album blasts to No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, continuing a run that began with her debut from 2013 Pure Heroine, and continued with her sophomore set from 2017, Melodrama. The Aucklander will support the new LP in these parts with a tour of Australia, set for...
Celebritiesat40.com

Lorde Explains Why 'Solar Power' Won't Have Any 'Smash' Hit Songs

Lorde shot to pop superstardom when she released her first single, 'Royals,' back in 2013. At the time of the track's release, Lorde was just 13-years-old. Now 24 and on the verge of dropping her third studio album, Solar Power, Lorde isn't trying to recreate the smash success of her debut single.
MusicEW.com

Yes, Robyn has secret vocals on Lorde's new album Solar Power

Lorde enlisted the Swedish pop queen for spoken-word vocals at the end of one of her new songs. Two pop queens united for a collaboration that's hotter than the sun for Lorde's new album Solar Power. "Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)," the sixth track on the New...
Musicjack1065.com

Lorde takes us through her journey of inner enlightenment with ‘Solar Power’

Lorde‘s third studio effort, Solar Power, is finally here!. The album dropped Friday, and its timing couldn’t be more perfectly tied to the season. The 24-year-old’s tunes are a medley that channels the beach, the ocean, and just the great outdoors. In other words, it’s the perfect album to kick back, relax, and enjoy on a summer day.
MusicVulture

The Reintroduction of Lorde, Reluctant Royal

In 2013, the first time we heard Lorde’s voice creeping up scales like beachside waters rising at dusk in her debut single “Royal,” two qualities stuck out: her snarling dismissal of celebrity culture — born out of time spent in her quaint New Zealand bayside community of Devonport, just a ferry ride away from Auckland — and her tone, at once inviting and bewitching, half-whisper and half-snarl. “Royals” was a call to arms for the children of a new-rising generation to set aside the mundane concerns of the previous ones, the pining for things out of their reach and the ill-advised trust in the goodness of privileged gentry. “That kind of luxe just ain’t for us,” the 16-year-old sneered. “We crave a different kind of buzz.” She meant it; as the tour for her debut album Pure Heroine graduated from small clubs to festival and amphitheater stages, Lorde adopted a costume and a demeanor that ran counter to the pop-star aspirations her songs seemed to point to, dressed in black pantsuits and dark cherry lipstick, dancing like no one was looking. She moved like a high-school baby goth, enticed by the darkness and suspicious of the well-adjusted, bored of clout and theatrics. She disappeared the very instant she could.
Musiceaglenationonline.com

Review: Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ sheds light on environment, stardom

New Zealand singer-songwriter Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, known better as Lorde, continues to rise in the charts with the release of her third album ‘Solar Power.’ Released on Aug. 20, the album highlights light melodies created and produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff, as the singer touches on all topics under the sun. Lorde’s bright voice fits in so well with the relaxing, soothing chords featured in each song. This album was a new sound for Lorde, but she faults in the repetitiveness of each song.
MusicBillboard

Lorde Unleashes New Album ‘Solar Power’: Stream It Now

Forget the pandemic and the world’s myriad troubles, just for a moment. 2021 is, of course, the year of our Lorde. The multiple Grammy-winning New Zealand singer and songwriter returns with Solar Power, her third album and the followup to 2017’s Melodrama, her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
MusicTelegraph

Lorde: Solar Power, review: an underpowered shift from every-girl outsider to over-privileged solipsist

On her world-conquering 2012 debut single Royals, 16-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter Ella Yelich-O’Connor created a perfect pop anthem for the selfie generation. Royals satirically encapsulated a Zeitgeist of youthful suburban disaffection and entitlement with the teenager’s tart mockery of pop tropes and cheeky proclamation: “You can call me Queen Bee / And baby I’ll rule / Let me live that fantasy.” Calling herself Lorde was an act of wry self-ennoblement (with an added “e” for a feminist twist) that added to the sense that a major star was rising, perhaps a 21st-century Prince or Madonna. Lorde’s taut, smart, multi-million-selling 2013 debut album, Pure Heroine, confirmed her coronation, while 2017’s lushly baroque, dance-floor-tilted Melodrama invoked dizzy comparisons with such regal talents as David Bowie and Kate Bush.
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Lorde Returns With Mellow, Self-Assured Third Album 'Solar Power'

Four long years after the release of Melodrama, Lorde is back with her third studio album Solar Power. The album, which consists of twelve self-assured tracks, takes its lead from the three lead singles, 'Solar Power,' 'Stoned At The Nail Salon,' and 'Mood Ring,' with a mellow, folksy sound throughout.
Theater & DanceNYLON

Lorde's "Mood Ring" Is Commentary On Pseudo-Wellness Culture

Donning a blonde Gwynyth Paltrow-like wig, the star sings about sun salutations, sage and crystals. Lorde’s third single from Solar Power has arrived. The spritely guitar song “Mood Ring” was released on Tuesday accompanied by a new music video which finds the pop star debuting a blonde new look that’s giving — if you ask us —Gwynyth Paltrow Goop vibes.
Musicdequeenbee.com

Lorde to drop new single Mood Ring

Lorde is set to release a new single called 'Mood Ring' today (17.08.21). The new track will mark the third song to be taken from the New Zealand pop star's hotly-awaited third studio album, 'Solar Power', which arrives on Friday (20.08.21). ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ and the album's title...
MusicTeen Vogue

Lorde Released Her New Album “Solar Power” & Fans Have Jokes

Lorde just released her much-anticipated new album, Solar Power, and fans have reactions, jokes, memes, and more about the latest addition to her discography. The new album is a bit of a departure from her beloved 2017 release, Melodrama. Solar Power retains some of the moody and introspective vibes, but has more of a laid-back, sunshiney feel at the same time. It's an album for the end of summer when you're enjoying the weather but you know fall is on the horizon and the carefree days are about to end. The long wait for Solar Power has in itself become a sort of meme online, with an entire account dedicated to when the musician would drop new music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy