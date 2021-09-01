Cancel
MLB

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 31

By Josh Timmers
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Cubs lost to Indianapolis (Pirates), 4-3. Starting pitcher Joe Biagini went four innings and surrendered just one run on five hits. He did walk four batters while striking out just two. Brendan Little took the loss after giving up his first two runs in Triple-A in the bottom...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been on the injured list since August 12 with what was described as a right knee sprain. After spending three games with the Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment, Contreras was activated for Saturday’s game against the Pirates at Wrigley Field. To make room for him on the 28-man current active roster, Keegan Thompson has been placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Matt Duffy joined an exclusive club on Sunday -- although less exclusive than it was just 6 years ago. Since 1901, Cubs batters have hit 315 grand slams. Individual batters have hit multiple home runs 782 times. But only 39 have hit a grand slam and another homer in the...
UPDATE: Jason Heyward is out, Alfonso Rivas is in, Patrick Wisdom shifts to right and Rivas covers left field. Original post follows. Wade Miley shut the Cubs out the last time he faced them in mid-August, with seven strikeouts and just one walk over 7.0 IP. But maybe this group will have some more luck with a lengthy winning streak on the line.
With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you, which we look at in sidelong fashion. And music. This one is for Josh:. Get your thrills where and when you can. I’m trying to stay on a positive angle by rooting for some NooCubs. I am not exactly jazzed but I have interest. Hey, it’s tough right now, but at least we aren’t Mets fans.
Is it possible that we are all living in a Frank Schwindel dream? It feels like we all still have our own consciousness, but somehow this has to be a dream, right? Certainly, we saw Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega in turn go berserk earlier. But, the difference now is that now only is Schwindel going off, but he’s propelling a thoroughly mediocre team to victory. Surely, one of you statheads out there can estimate the relative probability of this Cubs team winning six consecutive games.
ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star catcher Buster Posey has returned to the San Francisco Giants' lineup after missing two games with discomfort in his left knee. Posey started Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
Southridge's Colson Montgomery (2) fields a grounder during the Mater Dei Wildcats vs Southridge Raiders baseball game at Bosse Field Monday, April 29, 2019. Southridge Vs Mater Dei 34. The Chicago White Sox does not currently have any top-100 Major League Baseball prospects according to MLB dot com. That is...
I was struck by these numbers posted in the comments yesterday by BCBer JohnW53 (and thanks, John!), team numbers before and after the selloff at the trading deadline. I’ve updated them to include Wednesday night’s game:. BATTING. Before: .227/.308/.398, 4.21 runs/game, 7.36 hits/game, 1.24 homers/game, 3.08 walks/game, 9.20 strikeouts/game. Since:...
Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The fell to the Red Sox, allowing 4 runs on 9 hits. Nick Allgeyer cruised through the first two innings, allowing a walk and a single, facing one over the minimum. He was touched up for an RBI double from recently demoted Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero added another run on a groundout. A leadoff triple, a walk, an RBI sac fly, a single, a pop-out, and an RBI single and Allgeyer was pulled, failing to make it through five innings. Hobie Harris, Rafael Dolis, Travis Bergen, A.J. Cole, and Anthony Castro held the Red Sox to just two hits over the final 4.1 innings.
Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The Bisons fall to 2-8 over their past 10 games in a slugfest with the Red Sox. Otto Lopez and Tyler White had two-hit games while Danny Jansen hit a 3-run homer in his rehab start. Julian Merryweather allowed one run on two hits, walking one, and striking out two in 0.2IP. Nate Pearson allowed one run on 2 hits, striking out 2 batters in one inning.
Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Both clubs exchanged 4-run innings in the 1st (Red Sox) and 2nd (Bisons). Buffalo starter, Zach Logue, allowed Sox to scored another run in the 3rd and 5th innings as he fell to 6-3 on the season. Forrest Wall, Richard Urena, and Cullen Large each collected two hits. Large hit a 2-run home run, his 8th, in the 2nd inning.
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored a run in the 5th inning to take a 1–0 lead, but allowed runs in the 7th inning and a home run in the bottom of the 9th inning as Tacoma fell to Sacramento 2–1 on Tuesday night. CF Marcus Wilson (2x4, R) led the team with 2 hits, while SS Donovan Walton (1x3, BB), 2B Jantzen Witte (1x4, RBI), 3B Kevin Paldo (1x3, BB) and DH Dillon Thomas (1x3, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 6 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (6.2,3,1,1,0,9) allowed 1 run on 3 hits while walking 0 and striking out 9 over 6.2 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Justin Grimm (0.1,0,0,0,0,0) RH Zack Weiss (1.0,1,0,0,0,2) and RH Vinny Nittoli (0.1,1,1,1,0,0,HR) combined to allow 1 run over 1.2 innings in relief. Nittoli recorded the loss after allowing a walkoff home run with 1 out in the bottom of the 9th inning.
With Kyle Hendricks on the mound today (and a win last night), the Cubs have a real shot to steal this series against the White Sox. But they’ll have to go through Dylan Cease to get there, and he’s struck out 121 batters over his last 17 starts (30.7 K%), so, you know … yikes.
As things stand right now... 60 Cubs minor leaguers are eligible for selection in the December 2021 MLB Rule 5 Draft, and 45 Cubs minor leaguers (30 post-2021 6YFA and 15 2021 second-contract players) are eligible to be declared MLB Rule 9 (formerly known as MLB Rule 55) minor league free-agents at 5 PM Eastern on the 5th day after the final game of the 2021 World Series (or at 5 PM Eastern on October 15th if the 2021 World Series is cancelled).
After a quick pit stop in Tampa and Toronto, the White Sox are back home on the South Side for the next edition of the “Crosstown Classic” or whatever name advertisers have decided on this year. The Cubs are so broke, they still didn’t get pants for Clark. Last time.
The tabs on Cubs prospects and minor league stuff had really built up on me, so I needed to park them all somewhere …. ⇒ Adbert Alzolay (hamstring) made his first rehab start last night for Iowa, completing his scheduled two innings having allowed four earned runs on three hits (including a homer), a walk, and a HBP. Not exactly what you’d want to see in the results department, but that wasn’t really the point for Alzolay, who threw 38 pitches. The point is to get out there and throw your normal stuff (sounds like his mid-90s velocity was normal), and then see how the body recovers the next couple days. Obviously Alzolay had hit a rough patch even before the injury, so you don’t hate that he was getting this opportunity to pause and reset in any case. But, once he starts ramping back up deeper into games at Iowa (next two starts maybe?), you’d certainly like to see better results.
That is a complete list of all Cubs pitchers before Wednesday night who had combined to post a shutout in which the starter threw the first 5 innings, then a single reliever threw the last 4. Reulbach and Brown did it at Cincinnati on May 25, 1907. Nearly 77 years...
David Willauer–8-26-21 games Pittsburgh Pirates 11 St Louis Cardinals 7 LCDS alum Tommy Edman doubled, singled and 1 RBI and scored 2 runs for SL. San Francisco Giants 3 New York Mets 2 USD Toreros alum Kris Bryant hit a 2 run homer for the Giants. Cleveland Indians 10 Texas...

