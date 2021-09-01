Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 31

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored a run in the 5th inning to take a 1–0 lead, but allowed runs in the 7th inning and a home run in the bottom of the 9th inning as Tacoma fell to Sacramento 2–1 on Tuesday night. CF Marcus Wilson (2x4, R) led the team with 2 hits, while SS Donovan Walton (1x3, BB), 2B Jantzen Witte (1x4, RBI), 3B Kevin Paldo (1x3, BB) and DH Dillon Thomas (1x3, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 6 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (6.2,3,1,1,0,9) allowed 1 run on 3 hits while walking 0 and striking out 9 over 6.2 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Justin Grimm (0.1,0,0,0,0,0) RH Zack Weiss (1.0,1,0,0,0,2) and RH Vinny Nittoli (0.1,1,1,1,0,0,HR) combined to allow 1 run over 1.2 innings in relief. Nittoli recorded the loss after allowing a walkoff home run with 1 out in the bottom of the 9th inning.
