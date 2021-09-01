CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Cut 26 Players

By Ben Levine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers cut their roster down to 52 players today, providing the organization with some extra flexibility over the next few days. The team announced the following transactions:. Waived. DL Abdullah Anderson. QB Kurt Benkert. G/T Jacob Capra. G/T Coy Cronk. CB Stephen Denmark. CB Kabion Ento. CB Rojesterman Farris.

