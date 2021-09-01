Pokemon Unite Players Want a Balance Patch With Blastoise

Pokemon Go will have a Community Day in September focusing on Oshawott, the Water-type Starter Pokemon of the Unova region. The announcement, which was widely expected by many Pokemon Go fans, was made today on the game's website. The next Community Day event will take place on September 19 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Oshawott to the game, and Oshawott will have a boosted spawn rate during the event. In something of a surprise, Samurott, Oshawott's final evolution, will gain two new moves during Community Day. Not only will Samurott learn the move Hydro Cannon when evolved during or immediately after the event, the move Razor Shell will also be added to Samurott's movepool as a permanent addition. Razor Shell will be a new move for Pokemon Go and no stats are currently available to determine its effectiveness (and whether it has any buffs or debuffs in PvP play). The event will also have a 3x XP bonus.