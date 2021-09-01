CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Unite Players Want a Balance Patch With Blastoise

By Athena Parnada
cogconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Unite Fans are Clamouring for a Balance Patch Alongside Blastoise Addition. Pokemon Unite gets one more of its popular characters, Blastoise, starting September 1st. Just like when other species were added, the game got a balance patch, and fans of the franchise are asking for yet another one to be rolled out when Blastoise arrives.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Unite fan idea shows how strong Politoed would be in battle

Pokemon Unite already features a number of fan-favorite monsters, but this Politoed fan concept would be the perfect addition to the game. Like most free-to-play MOBAs, Pokemon Unite is home to plenty of playable characters that trainers can master. From the tanky crowd control abilities of Snorlax to the lightning-fast attacks of Absol, there is certainly a lot of choices when it comes to picking your favorite ‘mon.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Can Shellos be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

There are lots of shiny variants to existing Pokemon, but can Shellos be shiny in Pokemon GO? With two upcoming spotlight hours devoted to both forms of the Sea Slug Pokemon, players are readying their Poke Balls and clearing their schedules to capture both variants of Shellos, and maybe, just strike it gold with a possible shiny.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Players What is your Favorite Event?

Pokemon Go is one of the games where there are evens for all sorts of occasions. One might think that the events are often held in real-life settings, but that is not the case. Ever since its release, there have been one or two events tops where people were gathering...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Sword and Shield updates leaked

This afternoon Pokemon GO data appeared in the latest update to the APK file for the game. Per data shared in the latest update, Niantic is preparing Pokemon for not only Generation 8 (Sword and Shield), but the rest of the Pokemon generations that are already in the game in part. This is not the first time Niantic has indicated that Sword, Shield, and beyond will be fully integrated into Pokemon GO.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Pokemon Unite Next Pokemon Release Revealed As Blissey

After a datamine last week, we've finally had Pokemon Unite's next Pokemon release confirmed. Brand new Supporter Pokemon Blissey is on its way to the Pokemon MOBA in just a couple of days, bringing healing and buffs with it. What do we know about Blissey in Pokemon Unite?. Per the...
Video Gamessrdtf.org

Free WarioWare Demo Out Now On Switch eShop

A free demo of WarioWare: Get It Together is now available on the Nintendo eShop. The demo lets you sample a selection of microgames from the upcoming title ahead of its release on Switch next month. Like previous WarioWare games, Get It Together features a collection of short, zany rapid-fire...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Understand Pokemon Card Rarity

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Best moveset for Zacian in Pokemon Go

Now that the Galar region’s Legendary Zacian has finally debuted in Pokemon Go, Trainers will likely be wondering what the best moveset for this powerful Fairy-type Pokemon is. As part of the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword & Shield event, a number of Galar region Pokemon have been added to the...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Where to Find the New Gen 8 Pokemon

Trainers, the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 3 Sword and Shield is now live and new Gen 8 Pokemon are available in the game. Some of these Pokemon are available in the wild, some when completing a specific task and some appear in Raids. Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that...
Video GamesGamespot

Every Pokemon Game On Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Unite is a new, fast-paced MOBA that's just landed on Nintendo Switch, giving Pokemon fans another strong game to check out on the popular platform. For those new to the Pokemon franchise, or anyone looking for more monster-battling and monster-catching action, there are plenty of great Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch spanning multiple genres. From free-to-play spin-offs through to full RPG adventures, Switch owners are spoilt for choice when it comes to the widely-adored franchise.
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s the Pokemon Legends pre-order bonus outfit

A lot of people are going to pre-order Pokemon games, it’s just a given. And as always, Game Freak is throwing balls your way. But we also got a good look at the Pokemon Legends pre-order bonus this week, and it involves a very Nintendo-like outfit promo. So here’s the...
Video GamesIGN

New Pokemon in Sun and Moon

These are the various other new Pokemon you will meet on your journey in Sun and Moon. Some will be common; some will be rare and require patience to catch. Upon evolving from Steenee into Tsareena, this Pokemon gains the nature and personality of high-class nobility. Only the very strongest Steenee are able to evolve into this queenly Pokemon, and it does so with the blessing of others. Then, it uses its newfound strength to protect the Bounsweet.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Next Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon Go will have a Community Day in September focusing on Oshawott, the Water-type Starter Pokemon of the Unova region. The announcement, which was widely expected by many Pokemon Go fans, was made today on the game's website. The next Community Day event will take place on September 19 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Oshawott to the game, and Oshawott will have a boosted spawn rate during the event. In something of a surprise, Samurott, Oshawott's final evolution, will gain two new moves during Community Day. Not only will Samurott learn the move Hydro Cannon when evolved during or immediately after the event, the move Razor Shell will also be added to Samurott's movepool as a permanent addition. Razor Shell will be a new move for Pokemon Go and no stats are currently available to determine its effectiveness (and whether it has any buffs or debuffs in PvP play). The event will also have a 3x XP bonus.
Video Gamesurbanmatter.com

Fun Games You Can Play Online Right Now

The world of online gaming has always been very popular but it experienced a drastic boom over the course of quarantine and lockdown. Fortunately, there are so many different online games out there that are available to play. Some of them require payments while others are completely free to play! However, given that there are so many games out there, it might get to a point wherein you’ll have difficulty choosing the best. Don’t worry about that. In this list, we are going to go over some of the funnest and most immersive games that you can play online right now.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO: Best Raid Counters for Zamazenta

Trainers want to learn how to beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO following the Galar-centric Ultra Unlock reveal. Zamazenta and its "Warrior Pokemon" counterpart, Zacian, can be found in five-star raids throughout the rest of August 2021. The two legendary wolves serve as Galar's staunch protectors and are known in legend and myth as the sword and shield of the region. Stories say they once helped take down a terrible creature and save the realm from peril. Zamazenta, particularly, served as a bastion of strength, able to shrug off hits with ease.
JapanSiliconera

Takara Tomy is Releasing Pokemon Capsule Toys Featuring Only Gengar

Japanese toy company Takara Tomy will release a new line of Pokemon capsule toys exclusively featuring Gengar. Each gacha roll will cost ¥300 (about $3). There will be a total of five different Gengar toys available. The new series will launch sometime in late September 2021. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. Titled the...

