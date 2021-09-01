CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Wells ‘Confident’ in Advance of Texas Tech Football’s Opener Against Houston

By Rob Snyder
 8 days ago
The vast majority of teams in college football start their season this Saturday, and Texas Tech is in that grouping. The Red Raiders will play against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Saturday, September 4th at 6 p.m. The game is also receiving some national attention as it will be nationally televised on ESPN and broadcast nationally on radio with Learfield's Kate Scott and Mike Golic, Sr.

College SportsPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

There Are Only Three Things Texas Tech Wants on Saturday Night

It's hard to write a serious game preview article when Texas Tech is lining up against an FCS school on Saturday. If the game is close, then everything's gone wrong and you'll probably be going 4-8 again, like when Central Arkansas stayed close back in 2014. I don't see that happening. In fact, I'd bet it'll be closer to the last time you played Stephen F. Austin and Patrick Mahomes and company put up 56 while holding SFA to 17.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Texas University Ditches Come And Take It Phrase

For the last six years, the University of Texas at San Antonio athletics department has embraced the 'Come and Take It' phrase. During the fourth quarter of home football games, a giant Come and Take It flag with the Road Runners logo instead of a cannon has been unveiled in the student section.
NFLPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Baylor Basketball Star Heads to the NFL

College basketball stars have long found success in finding new professions after being really good college basketball players. The fact of the matter is that not everyone can make it into the NBA. Some guys go on to be engineers, doctors, teachers, police officers, and a myriad of other professions. Some though, move on to be NFL tight ends.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Dana Holgorsen Says Houston Will ‘Wreck Tech’ — Not So Fast

Matt Wells and Dana Holgorsen will always be attached in some way. To my knowledge, they've never coached against each other, but the Red Raiders and Holgorsen have plenty of history. I don't know that I need to recap Holgorsen's ties to the university in-depth, but he was on Mike Leach's staff in Lubbock, and has coached at Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia in various roles since.
NBAPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Shaq AKA DJ DIESEL is Coming to Lubbock to Tailgate

Shaquille O'Neal is coming to Lubbock, Texas for the first home game at Texas Tech. Yes, THE SHAQ. The hall of fame basketball star, the NBA All-Star, Gold Medalist, the best center of a generation is coming to Lubbock. Not to play basketball though, or football, he's going to DJ.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

High School Football is Back in The Lubbock Area

There is plenty of football to be had in the city of Lubbock with Lubbock ISD, Frenship, Cooper, Lubbock Christian, Trinity, and the myriad of local schools in the immediate area. The Friday night mayhem got started this week and there was plenty of action to go around. I say...
NFLPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Patrick Mahomes Named the Number 1 Player in the NFL

This weekend marks the end of the NFL Preseason, with the 2021 regular season starting next month on Thursday, September 9. Over the past few years, one of the final events of the preseason is NFL.com releasing the list of Top 100 NFL Players for the upcoming season. The list is comprised by votes of current NFL players.

