The last few months have been new and exciting and for most Laziali, with plenty of conversations ensuing linked to the new identity of the team under Maurizio Sarri. Lazio went from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3 (from a more counter-attacking style to possession-based verticality) with the departure of Simone Inzaghi and the consequential arrival of the former Empoli, Napoli, Chelsea, and Juventus manager. Furthermore, the club brought in several new faces to play his Sarrismo.