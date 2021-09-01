CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New chapter of engagement with Afghanistan has begun: US

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): As foreign forces concluded their drawdown from Kabul, the United States said that they have entered a "new chapter" of engagement with Afghanistan. The US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan on August 30, ending one of its longest wars. In a...

www.dallassun.com

PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Thousands Of Anti-Taliban Fighters Can Return 'Anytime': Massoud

Thousands of fighters opposed to the Taliban can return "anytime" in the Panjshir Valley, said the uncle of a commander who led fierce battles against the Islamists, appealing on Tuesday for international support for their cause. Ahmad Wali Massoud was speaking in Switzerland, one day after the Taliban claimed total...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Four Americans Evacuated From Afghanistan Overland -State Dept Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has evacuated four Americans from Afghanistan into a bordering country, a State Department official said on Monday, in the first U.S.-facilitated overland evacuation since the Aug. 31 pullout. Roughly 124,000 people were evacuated last month from Kabul in a massive U.S.-led airlift of U.S....
Afghanistandallassun.com

Should Australia recognise a Taliban government?

Should Australia recognise a Taliban government in Afghanistan? This is a question the federal government has been facing ever since the government of Afghan Prime Minister Ashraf Ghani capitulated to the Taliban on August 15. Since that time, various Australian government ministers have avoided media questions on this sensitive topic....
Worlddallassun.com

Any legitimacy will have to earned: US to Taliban

Berlin [Germany], September 8 (ANI): A day after the Taliban announced the interim government of Afghanistan, the United States on Wednesday said that the outfit would have to work for the right to be regarded by the international community as a legitimate government. The remarks were made by US Secretary...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

'Taliban not allowing charter flights to leave Afghanistan'

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the trajectory of his country's relationship with the Taliban and support to the group will depend entirely on what it does, not just on what it says. "The Taliban says it seeks international legitimacy and international...
Protestsdallassun.com

Afghan resistance supporters rally in Faizabad

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Residents of Faizabad, the capital of Afghanistan's northeastern Badakhshan province, took to the streets on Wednesday to support the resistance in their fight against the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia), one of the demonstrators told Sputnik. The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which...
Militaryclick orlando

Pentagon chief: al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan

KUWAIT CITY – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. Austin spoke to a small group...
Protestsdallassun.com

Afghanistan: Taliban put 'conditions' to restrict protest

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 9 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday introduced several 'conditions' to restrict protest in Afghanistan after forming a new government in the country. These conditions include taking permission from the Ministry of Justice while purpose, slogans, place, time and all 'other' details of the protest need to be...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Ghani Says He Fled Afghanistan to Avoid Kabul Bloodshed

WASHINGTON - Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday he fled his country last month for the United Arab Emirates to avoid bloodshed in the streets of the capital of Kabul as Taliban insurgents took control. He denied plundering government funds as he left. "I left at the urging of...
Worlddallassun.com

Republic of Afghanistan condemns announcement by Taliban ca

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 8 (ANI): The "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" on Wednesday condemned the announcement of the "so-called" cabinet by the Taliban, terming it as "illegitimate and unjustifiable."After the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures who are old guards of the outfit.
Afghanistandallassun.com

'Use of Afghan soil to promote terrorism unacceptable''

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said use of Afghan soil to promote terrorism in any manner by any country is "unacceptable" and that the Taliban must live up to its declarations to this effect. The minister on Wednesday addressed the Afghanistan conference co-convened...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

How Taliban funded itself while negotiating at Doha

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 9 (ANI): The blitzkrieg of the Taliban in Afghanistan is an issue of debate among experts. Apart from determination, a military conquest is also a battle of resources, so where did the Taliban get the funds to conduct their blitz through the nation while they kept negotiating in Doha?Sergio Restelli, writing in The Times of Israel said that this brings to the fore the question that even after 20 years of constant efforts to root out the Taliban, how did they have the strength and the capacity, not to mention the wherewithal to press for a military offensive and take the entire nation in a handful of days?Terrorist groups, like criminal organisations, aren't very keen on transparency and accountability so much forensic financial intelligence is required in these cases to connect the dots and trace the source of funds. Recently, British media organisations have invested deeply to discover the Taliban's funding network, reported The Times of Israel.
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: US says al-Qaida could regenerate in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. “That’s the nature of the organization,” he told a...
Advocacydallassun.com

Taliban engagement with global bodies based on women rights

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 9 (ANI): The Taliban's engagement with global bodies will depend upon ensuring that women's rights are secured in Afghanistan. Mohammad Naciri, UN Women Regional Director for the Asia Pacific said, "Women's rights must be the litmus test for our collective engagement with the Taliban," reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

