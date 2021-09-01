CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Experience Pretzel Nirvana At The Delectable Yoder's Hand Rolled Pretzels In Indiana

By Tori Jane
If there’s one thing Hoosiers love (okay, besides our traditional breaded tenderloin), it’s a good old-fashioned Amish bakery. There’s just something about the Amish touch that makes certain foods simply magical, and the best place to indulge in said magic is, of course, at one of the best Amish bakeries in Indiana. Yoder’s Hand-Rolled Pretzels is located in the heart of Amish country: Shipshewana, Indiana. And you can trust us when we say they’re basically amazing.

You've probably never had a pretzel quite like the ones lovingly crafted, baked, and served here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qa0tt_0bixXYke00
Yoder's Hand Rolled Pretzels/Facebook
Home cooking is an Amish tradition, and they're known for taking great pride in high-quality goods and services... especially in their food.

Shipshewana is a mostly-Amish community in Lagrange County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWw1M_0bixXYke00
Ken Ratcliff/Flickr
This area has the highest number of Amish in the entire Hoosier State, and that's wonderful because it means more delightful shops, goods, and tasty dishes than the rest of us English folks know what to do with!

Yoder's Hand-Rolled Pretzels is one of many must-visit establishments in Shipshewana, and for good reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SQW8_0bixXYke00
Yoder's Hand Rolled Pretzels/Facebook
The pretzels are all made from scratch, by hand, in-house. Yoder's is so popular that it goes through about 600 pounds of flour every week - that adds up to over 15 tons of flour each year.

The serving sizes are generous, to say the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW4ZY_0bixXYke00
Yoder's Hand Rolled Pretzels/Facebook
There's so much one can do with one of these pretzels other than eat it on its own.

You can indulge in one of the most deliciously savory pretzel-based sandwiches you've ever had in your life, for one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XkQi_0bixXYke00
Yoder's Hand Rolled Pretzels/Facebook
The combination of firm and soft bread textures is just made better by the salt carefully sprinkled on top. These enormous pretzels make some incredible BLTs that you've got to taste to believe!

Everyone who comes in is made to feel like family, and that atmosphere is what keeps people coming back...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ateay_0bixXYke00
William Womack/Google Local
...well, that, and the incredible Amish pretzels you'll find here, too.

Yoder’s Hand-Rolled Pretzels is closed on Sundays, but open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

If you’d like to learn about another one of our favorite Amish bakeries in Indiana, you can do so here .

Have you ever tried one of the amazing pretzels at Yoder’s?

The post Experience Pretzel Nirvana At The Delectable Yoder’s Hand Rolled Pretzels In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State .

