Experience Pretzel Nirvana At The Delectable Yoder’s Hand Rolled Pretzels In Indiana

If there’s one thing Hoosiers love (okay, besides our traditional breaded tenderloin), it’s a good old-fashioned Amish bakery. There’s just something about the Amish touch that makes certain foods simply magical, and the best place to indulge in said magic is, of course, at one of the best Amish bakeries in Indiana. Yoder’s Hand-Rolled Pretzels is located in the heart of Amish country: Shipshewana, Indiana. And you can trust us when we say they’re basically amazing.

You've probably never had a pretzel quite like the ones lovingly crafted, baked, and served here.

Shipshewana is a mostly-Amish community in Lagrange County.

Yoder's Hand-Rolled Pretzels is one of many must-visit establishments in Shipshewana, and for good reason.

The serving sizes are generous, to say the least.

You can indulge in one of the most deliciously savory pretzel-based sandwiches you've ever had in your life, for one.

Everyone who comes in is made to feel like family, and that atmosphere is what keeps people coming back...

Home cooking is an Amish tradition, and they're known for taking great pride in high-quality goods and services... especially in their food.This area has the highest number of Amish in the entire Hoosier State, and that's wonderful because it means more delightful shops, goods, and tasty dishes than the rest of us English folks know what to do with!The pretzels are all made from scratch, by hand, in-house. Yoder's is so popular that it goes through about 600 pounds of flour every week - that adds up to over 15of flour each year.There's so much one can do with one of these pretzels other than eat it on its own.The combination of firm and soft bread textures is just made better by the salt carefully sprinkled on top. These enormous pretzels make some incredible BLTs that you've got to taste to believe!...well, that, and the incredible Amish pretzels you'll find here, too.

Yoder’s Hand-Rolled Pretzels is closed on Sundays, but open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

Have you ever tried one of the amazing pretzels at Yoder’s?

