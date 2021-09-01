This 10-Mile Loop Trail In Indiana Leads To Two Crystal-Clear Hidden Lakes

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tori Jane
Only In Indiana
Only In Indiana
We Hoosiers are pretty fond of hiking, and as such, the state is absolutely packed with can’t-miss trails. Let’s take a look at one that leads adventurers to an incredible, crystal-clear hidden lake. When it comes to Indiana lake hikes, this one is one of the best, despite the length. Put on those hiking boots, because we’re about to embark on quite the scenic adventure.

Three Lakes Trail was named after what used to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIDit_0bixXIsG00
Becca Kendrick/AllTrails
You'll still encounter two lakes on this hike, but the third (the one on the southernmost end) was drained years ago. Nevertheless, it's an impressive loop trail spanning 10 miles, meaning if you do the entire thing, you'll end up right where you began.

The trail is rated as moderate, though there are plenty of easy miles where relaxation comes naturally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqhIl_0bixXIsG00
Aaron Garlits/AllTrails
Oftentimes, you'll find yourself hiking along streams and ravines, or on a ridge up above the forest floor.

Other times, you'll be completely immersed in the beautiful Morgan-Monroe State Forest, surrounded by lush, emerald-green flora.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2Bba_0bixXIsG00
Chad Luttrull/AllTrails
Depending on what time of year you visit, you might see some vibrant wildflowers peppering the countryside. It's a treat to behold and usually occurs in late spring and early summer.

The main draw, however, is not one but two crystal-clear lakes you'll encounter along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wIjt_0bixXIsG00
Ryan Cas/AllTrails
The trail begins at Cherry Lake and leads you on an adventure until you reach Bryant Lake about five miles later. Bean Blossom Lake is no longer there.

You won't believe how quiet and tranquil these lakes are - especially Bryant Lake, due to the longer hike required to get there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfPFJ_0bixXIsG00
Jeff Rodgers/AllTrails
Although camping is not allowed in the area, you're free to hang out and relax until sundown. Dogs are welcome if kept on a leash.

Not only is the water in both lakes incredibly clear; it takes on a bluish appearance when it reflects the Indiana sky on a perfectly clear day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIZK3_0bixXIsG00
Dan Fox/AllTrails
As a result, the lakes are incredibly photogenic on both sunny days and partly cloudy ones, so make sure to bring a camera!

Of course, even after summer and fall are over, you can still hike the Three Lakes Trail, though it gets pretty chilly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzowc_0bixXIsG00
Michael Eisenhut/AllTrails
During autumn, the trees take on incredible color and, during winter, the lakes freeze over, creating a picture-perfect slice of wonderland right here in the Hoosier State.

What do you think? Have you ever hiked the Three Lakes Trail? What are your favorite Indiana lake hikes? Tell us about them in the comments, or, if you’d like to see your idea possibly featured someday, tell us about it using this form .

