This 10-Mile Loop Trail In Indiana Leads To Two Crystal-Clear Hidden Lakes

We Hoosiers are pretty fond of hiking, and as such, the state is absolutely packed with can’t-miss trails. Let’s take a look at one that leads adventurers to an incredible, crystal-clear hidden lake. When it comes to Indiana lake hikes, this one is one of the best, despite the length. Put on those hiking boots, because we’re about to embark on quite the scenic adventure.

Three Lakes Trail was named after what used to be.

The trail is rated as moderate, though there are plenty of easy miles where relaxation comes naturally.

Other times, you'll be completely immersed in the beautiful Morgan-Monroe State Forest, surrounded by lush, emerald-green flora.

The main draw, however, is not one but two crystal-clear lakes you'll encounter along the way.

You won't believe how quiet and tranquil these lakes are - especially Bryant Lake, due to the longer hike required to get there.

Not only is the water in both lakes incredibly clear; it takes on a bluish appearance when it reflects the Indiana sky on a perfectly clear day.

Of course, even after summer and fall are over, you can still hike the Three Lakes Trail, though it gets pretty chilly.

Although camping is not allowed in the area, you're free to hang out and relax until sundown. Dogs are welcome if kept on a leash.

