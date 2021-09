After leading the Sooners through spring practice, summer workouts and fall camp, Lincoln Riley is ready to watch his team go against another. OU begins its 2021 season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 in Norman against Tulane. The game was originally set to take place in New Orleans, but it was relocated due to Hurricane Ida. Along with addressing the game relocation, Riley named three starters for the Sooners’ offensive line unit and gave an update on the team’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers.