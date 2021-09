After yet another massively successful season Notre Dame is back to continue a four year run of success in the Brian Kelly era. They kick off against Florida State on the road, immediately challenging themselves in their pursuit of keeping the good times rolling. They will need to do so without new New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book against an opponent that added a potential superstar in UCF transfer QB McKenzie Milton. It remains to be seen if Milton will be medically cleared to start, but if he is healthy and returns to the level of play prior to injury, Irish fans could be in for a sweat. If not, the Seminoles will likely have a difficult time generating the offense they will need to take this one.