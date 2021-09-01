CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 2021 - Week 1 preview, weigh-in results

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that The Ultimate Fighter is over, it’s time for another crop of fighters to make their way into the UFC. And for the premiere episode, they’ve got some great talent lined up. They made sure to start out with some impressive talents to get things going. Top billing goes to the light heavyweights, a long-suffering division that often has been tough to scout for when looking for the best talent out there.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Ultimate Fighter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes To Be Stripped Of UFC Title?

Julianna Peña was supposed to co-headline UFC 265 on Saturday against Amanda Nunes. But the latter had tesed positive for COVID-19. The double-champ could not compete and “The Venezuelan Vixen” was furious. Dana White nixed Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes. The 31-year-old Peña was left frustrated by the recent turn...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bryan Danielson ‘Punished’ After AEW Debut

Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW) made his huge debut at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view as the crowd went berserk. Twitter has its own tools to ensure the security of the verified accounts and the newly signed AEW star didn’t want his Twitter account to be @WWEDanielBryan as he is no longer with WWE. That change cost him his precious blue verification checkmark. WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC legend Jon Jones continues to flaunt heavyweight transformation in new video

UFC legend Jon Jones continued to flaunt his heavyweight transformation in a new video that “Bones” shared with fans on his social media. Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. In 2020, Jones defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend the 205lbs belt, but soon afterwards he vacated the title and announced his move to heavyweight, which had been a long time coming. Jones was supposed to make his UFC heavyweight debut this summer against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but the fight never happened after both men didn’t agree to the money the UFC offered. Instead, Jones is continuing to sit out and train for his heavyweight debut, which UFC president Dana White says will now happen in 2022 instead of happening in 2021 as he originally intended to.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Caught ‘Stealing’ From WWE?

UFC President Dana White handles the operations of the promotion and takes the final call just like Vince McMahon does for WWE. White has been involved in controversies regarding the proper payment of UFC stars. He was previously called out for this multiple times including Jake Paul. However, it cannot be dismissed that White has made UFC what it is today as it remains the most popular promotion for MMA in the world right now. WWE Star ‘Nearly Died’ After Matt Riddle Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey Spotted With Fired WWE Star

Ronda Rousey just brought back some hidden away memories as she took to Instagram to post up a photo of herself pregnant with her child while Marina Shafir joined in on the photo opportunity. While some have forgotten about ‘The Supernova from Moldova,’ Ronda Rousey and others have been true to the NXT star since the start. AEW Star ‘Furious’ With AJ Styles Insult.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Exposed For ‘Cheating’ By UFC Star

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson recently made some bold claims and stated that Jon Jones is one of the MMA fighters who use dirty tactics to win fights. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson makes allegations on Jon Jones. Jackson and Jones have crossed paths in the Octagon back in Sept. 2011. The UFC Light...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Suspends’ Broke UFC Fighter

Dana White is a love or hate kind of guy because he does make some pretty rash and harsh choices that many either agree with or disagree with. While many are thankful for Dana White due to the mass adoption of UFC, there are some who are really feeling the heat from White. Those feeling it are UFC fighters who were just suspended due to some wild circumstances. >Conor McGregor Gets Alcohol From Fans In Photo.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ Dana White At Club In Video

Jake Paul said his feud with Dana White will end with him ‘knocking him out in a club’ in Las Vegas in a new video below. The Problem Child’ Jake Paul might be an infamous name in the world of combat sports but Paul recently took a shot at ‘Infamous One’ himself, Conor McGregor. Paul proclaimed that he is not a fan of McGregor’s latest actions during a recent interview with True Geordie. A top name is ‘Backing Out’ of this Jake Paul fight bet.
UFCfightsports.tv

Dana White Says Jake Paul’s Boxing Career Will Be ‘Very F—ing Short’

As much as Jake Paul is in headlines, UFC President Dana White is getting thrown questions about the Youtuber-turned-boxer. Paul – who recently improved to 4-0 in his boxing career – has made public call outs of White, criticizing him for not paying UFC fighters what they deserve. White said Paul’s shots at him is all “part of the business,” and is the way to get noticed.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Derek Brunson shuts down the hype of Edmen Shahbazyan

Make Derek Brunson the underdog at your own risk. Disrespect was in the air in August 2020 when Brunson and the then-undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan collided in the main event of UFC Vegas 5. A protege of famed Ronda Rousey trainer Edmond Tarverdyan, Shahbazyan was 5-0 under Zuffa properties and being touted as a potential future title challenger in the UFC middleweight division. His vicious first-round head kick KO of Brad Tavares in his previous fight only further validated those calls.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Text Messages To UFC Woman Leak

UFC interviewer Laura Sanko got her wish fulfilled when she made history by becoming the first female color commentator UFC President Dana White gave her an opportunity in the Contender Series, where she also did the post-fight interviews and ring announcing for the event. Conor McGregor ‘Stalking’ UFC Star’s Mom?
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Sending ‘Assassin’ After Logan Paul?

Jorge Masvidal seemingly wants a fight next that will put him in a position to challenge again for the UFC welterweight title. He recently claimed that UFC President Dana White could send him to fight YouTube stars, The Paul Brothers(Logan and Jake Paul). Masvidal and Jake Paul got into a back-and-forth exchange in interviews and on social media in the lead-up to Paul’s boxing match last month with Tyron Woodley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy