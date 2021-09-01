CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

A growing concern for hospitals as medical experts warn of a more active flu season

hawaiinewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPD hosts vaccine clinics to boost inoculations among officers and residents. Amid surge in COVID cases, HPD hosts vaccination clinics at their police stations to boost inoculations among officers and residents. Coronavirus Pandemic. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A pandemic surge tests the limits of the U.S. health care system...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Flu Shot#Hpd#Covid#Americans#White House#Regeneron#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Hernando County, FLwfla.com

‘I don’t care whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, because dead is dead’: Oak Hill Hospital CEO says beds, staff at breaking point

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County commission meeting on Friday turned into a plea to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously as cases increase in Florida, overwhelming and infecting hospital staff and emergency rooms. Mickey Smith, the CEO of Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville addressed the county commission and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Famed disease expert says ‘we’re closer to the beginning’ of Covid pandemic than the end

The Covid-19 pandemic is actually closer to its beginning than its end, because only a small section of the global population has been vaccinated, US epidemiologist Larry Brilliant has said.“I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long,” Dr Brilliant told news channel CNBC. “Unless we vaccinate everyone in 200-plus countries, there will still be new variants,” he said.He pointed out that just 15 per cent of the world population has been inoculated and about...
Mobile, ALPosted by
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Ohio judge orders hospital to treat Covid patient with horse medicine Ivermectin despite warnings from CDC

A lawsuit may force an Ohio hospital to give one of its Covid patients Ivermectin, a livestock deworming drug that has been embraced by right-wing circles as a coronavirus treatment, even though health authorities warn it is dangerous and ineffective to use as a pandemic cure.Last week, a county judge ruled that a Cincinnati-area hospital has to prescribe the drug, according to the wishes of the wife of a man who has been battling Covid and related health effects since July.Jeffrey Smith, 51, tested positive for Covid on 9 July, and the order mandates that the West Chester Hospital...
Public Healthwtxl.com

Doctors are seeing more children with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals

COVID-19 is landing more people in the hospital as the delta variant continues spreading. But it's not just adults. Kids are filling up beds, too. Pediatric patients make up about 15% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. "We're seeing a huge surge," said...
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated

The nation's roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation's blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy