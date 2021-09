HAWAIʻI - The State of Hawaiʻi is in support of new restrictions, imposed at the county level, to limit large gatherings. (BIVN) – There were 571 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 893 cases identified on Sunday. There were 107 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 158 reported the day before.