Hawaii State

As COVID cases continue to soar, Hawaii hotels see more cancellations

hawaiinewsnow.com
 8 days ago

HPD hosts vaccine clinics to boost inoculations among officers and residents. Amid surge in COVID cases, HPD hosts vaccination clinics at their police stations to boost inoculations among officers and residents. A pandemic surge tests the limits of the U.S. health care system...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 1

Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Places to Avoid Right Now Due to Delta

The surging Delta variant of the coronavirus has disrupted the plans many of us had for a relatively carefree summer. Now masks are back, and plans are changing. But what does that mean, exactly? If you want to be as safe as possible, what places should you avoid because of Delta? Here's the latest advice the experts are giving. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

How close is a lockdown? At least one doctor says it’s time

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Medical experts say despite major event cancellations and new gathering limits, Hawaii’s COVID crisis is about to get much worse. Elected officials don’t want to wreck the economy, but there’s growing pressure for drastic measures. Gov. David Ige does not want to impose another lockdown, but he...
Idaho County, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Three coronavirus deaths reported in region

Three more COVID-19 fatalities were added to the region’s death toll Monday while infections continued to rise to levels not seen since this past winter. Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one death of a man in his 60s in Nez Perce County and an increase of 159 new COVID-19 cases overall since Friday, the largest daily jump since December.
Medical & BiotechMotley Fool

Why Pfizer Thinks Its COVID Vaccine's Days Could Be Numbered

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla thinks it's "likely" that a variant could emerge that evades protection by the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Other scientific experts have expressed similar views. However, Bourla stated that Pfizer could quickly develop a new vaccine that could fight any new variants. On nearly every front, the COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Must Take a COVID Test Before Going Here—Even If You're Vaccinated

Getting vaccinated against COVID has become more than just an essential way to protect yourself against the virus—it also allows you to bypass many of the pandemic restrictions still in place. From concerts to sporting events to live theater, unvaccinated individuals have been required to get a COVID test and provide negative results, while vaccinated people have been able to glide through with proof of vaccination alone. But as the Delta variant continues its rampage, some places have added new restrictions, and now, proof of vaccination alone won't be enough in certain situations.
Honolulu County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

888 new COVID infections reported statewide, 1 new fatality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the state, there were 888 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, pushing the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 66,778. There was also one new COVID-related fatality, bringing the death toll from COVID in Hawaii to 614. Of the cases reported Saturday:. 562...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Heat Map of COVID Cases in US Shows How Rampant Delta Is

A new map published on Reddit leaves no questions about how widespread COVID-19 is across the United States, now more than a year and a half into the pandemic. However, as the much more contagious Delta variant continues to spread, this map puts into perspective just how powerful and rampant Delta is compared to previous surges of the pandemic. Here’s what you need to know.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Famed disease expert says ‘we’re closer to the beginning’ of Covid pandemic than the end

The Covid-19 pandemic is actually closer to its beginning than its end, because only a small section of the global population has been vaccinated, US epidemiologist Larry Brilliant has said.“I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long,” Dr Brilliant told news channel CNBC. “Unless we vaccinate everyone in 200-plus countries, there will still be new variants,” he said.He pointed out that just 15 per cent of the world population has been inoculated and about...

