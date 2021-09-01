Huntsville spikers get back on track with win over Aldine Davis

Shelbee Adkins volleys a ball during Tuesday's match against Aldine Davis at Paul Bohan Gym in Huntsville. Colton Foster | The Item

HUNTSVILLE — Solid serving from the trio of Lexie Parish, Shelbee Adkins and Madison Grekstas helped the Huntsville volleyball team get back in the win column Tuesday night.

Grekstas tallied 12 kills, while Timiea Garrett added six kills for the Lady Hornets, which improved to 9-16 overall with a 25-11, 28-26, 10-25, 25-12 non-conference triumph over Aldine Davis at Paul Bohan Gym. Parish, Adkins and Grekstas totaled 15 aces.

“We went with a new rotation tonight, so we were a little uneasy and unsure about that at times,” Lady Hornets head coach Cody Hassell said after the win. “We have to learn what we are fighting for. When it’s going good it’s great, and as we saw in the first set, but with a tiny bit of adversity we tend to just lock up. They just need to believe in themselves.”

The Hornets won the first set with ease as the team worked like a well-oiled machine, but in the next set, they collapsed. With Davis facing a set point, Huntsville scored three straight to take the advantage and sneak out the set win.

“It’s really good to see them come back,” Hassell said. “We’ve got a lot of new players on varsity, but they have to maintain that confidence all the time. If they do, we are going to do great things.”

After dropping set three, the Lady Hornets bounced back and took the fourth set 25-11.

With just under a month left until district play begins, the Lady Hornets will keep trying different rotations.

“We’ve changed to rotation several times this year and have tried different things just trying to find that right combination. There are lots of things we did tonight that I really liked, we just need to get it right before the end of September,” Hassell noted.

The Lady Hornets will be back on their home court Friday night at 6 p.m., as they face former conference foe Montgomery Lake Creek.