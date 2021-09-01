CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Hey There and Good Evening!

fox44news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal girl adopts pet after recovering from open heart surgery. Running for Governor (6 pm) Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint. Two men wounded in Wednesday morning Waco shooting.

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Will Grier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hey There#Meteorologist#Open Heart Surgery#Pets#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Related
College Sportsfox44news.com

Baylor’s Aranda Thrilled for Home Opener at Full Capacity

WACO, TX — This football season, there will be a lot of “firsts” for Baylor, including Dave Aranda’s first game at his home stadium, at full capacity. Aranda told the media about his excitement for Saturday’s game against Texas Southern, by referencing his team’s family dinner last night. “And we...
College Sportsfox44news.com

Rivalry Between UMHB and ETBU

WACO, TX — UMHB football plays East Texas Baptist University on Saturday. Over the years, a strong rivalry has developed between the Crusaders and Tigers, and coach Fredenburg looks forward to playing ETBU, since they’re a competitive team in their conference. “East Texas has always been a rival, a team...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College Station, TXHouston Chronicle

Jimbo Fisher names Haynes King as Texas A&M's starting quarterback

COLLEGE STATION – Redshirt freshman Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback by coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher told Houston radio station KFNC 97.5 FM that King had won the competition this camp over sophomore Zach Calzada. The dual-threat King, then-starter Kellen Mond’s lone substitute last season, held an...
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Nick Saban, Alabama football deal with rat poison after Miami win

Happy Labor Day, everyone. What an opener it was for Alabama. Michael Casagrande has a few additional observations for you. — Miami coach Manny Diaz was fist pumping on the sideline when the Canes picked up a first down on its second snap. The offense was in rhythm with two straight seven-yard passing plays but it would be the last first down of the opening quarter for Miami. It totaled just 16 yards and six plays after the two quick completions.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher provides update on pair Texas A&M players arrested

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher provided a status update Monday on two Aggies who had offseason arrests. Defensive end Micheal Clemons and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson each missed Texas A&M’s season opener Saturday against Kent State. Clemons will be back for the Aggies’ trip to Colorado on Saturday, while Jackson...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Would Jimbo Fisher leave Texas A&M for LSU?

After a disappointing 5-5 season in 2020, off-field allegations and a disappointing season-opening upset loss to UCLA, there is speculation that the 2021 season will be Ed Orgeron’s last as the head coach at LSU. Due to his ties to the program, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been speculated to return to LSU for years.
Colorado StateBattalion Texas AM

Colorado’s grounded offense to pose problems for A&M defense

Many wonder what happens when an unstoppable force is pitted against an immovable object. Within the world of football, the Aggies are now prepared to find out. Having already competed in gametime situations this season, less uncertainty surrounds A&M’s defense. Though Aggies of years past excelled at stopping the run, such as allowing opponents to average just 3.3 yards per carry with the second best line in the country in 2020, this season’s line seems more adept at covering the pass. Though this may benefit the Aggies against “air raid” powerhouses like Mississippi State or pro-style attacks like Alabama, Colorado’s offense presents a different issue entirely.
College SportsSports Illustrated

Aggies Officially Extend Jimbo Fisher To New Mega Deal

Texas A&M Officially Inks Extension Of Head Coach Jimbo Fisher Through 2031. Jimbo Fisher isn't leaving Aggieland anytime soon. After finishing the 2020 season with their highest ranking since 1939, the Texas A&M Aggies plan to make a major investment in Fisher for both the short and long haul. The...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit on Alabama's ability to retool year to year

Alabama football is known for consistently producing national championship contenders that contain a plethora of future NFL talent. Every year, the Crimson Tide has multiple players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and many others taken in later rounds. Despite consistently losing talent each year, Alabama is always able to stay competitive as one of the nation’s best teams. Nick Saban’s ability to retool at Alabama is highly impressive to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.
Tuscaloosa, ALsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban sends strong message to his team ahead of Mercer game

The rat poison has made its way back to Tuscaloosa. Sure, Alabama throttled Miami 44-13 in Atlanta on Sept. 4. It’ll be a runaway favorite as it opens its home schedule at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday as it welcomes FCS program Mercer. Nick Saban, though, wasn’t ready to celebrate, as...
Alabama StateArgus Press

Saban: Alabama OLB Allen 'most likely out for the year'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama outside linebacker Chris Allen has a fractured foot and could be out for the rest of the season, coach Nick Saban said Monday. Allen was hurt on a sack of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King early in the second quarter of the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 44-13 opening victory on Saturday, forcing a fumble on the play. Saban said the injury will require surgery.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban comes out ranting at Alabama apathy, bad practices

Nick Saban came out firing Wednesday evening. Coming off a 44-13 blowout of No. 14 Miami and with FCS-level Mercer set for a 3 p.m. CT Saturday visit, Saban was clearly upset with the mindset of his team. He didn’t wait for questions or even a second paragraph of his opening statement to rip into the deficiencies he saw and what he sees as undeserved hype.

Comments / 0

Community Policy