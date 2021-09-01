CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep glance: Southeast's bats come alive in doubleheader sweep of Pius X

By Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star
Cover picture for the articleThe Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast softball team's bats came alive and pitchers came in clutch to sweep Lincoln Pius X (7-6 and 13-4) on Tuesday at Doris Bair Complex. Maggie Helms hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Southeast the 7-6 lead, and Makenna Scribner shut the door in the circle with her seventh strikeout of the game. Alyvia Bollen homered twice for the Knights and drove in four runs, while Ceara Swanson went 3-for-4 for Pius X with three RBIs in the first game of the doubleheader.

