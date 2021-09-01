Prep glance: Southeast's bats come alive in doubleheader sweep of Pius X

The Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast softball team's bats came alive and pitchers came in clutch to sweep Lincoln Pius X (7-6 and 13-4) on Tuesday at Doris Bair Complex. Maggie Helms hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Southeast the 7-6 lead, and Makenna Scribner shut the door in the circle with her seventh strikeout of the game. Alyvia Bollen homered twice for the Knights and drove in four runs, while Ceara Swanson went 3-for-4 for Pius X with three RBIs in the first game of the doubleheader.