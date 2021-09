As a tree grows and branches, we know it consumes and stores carbon from the atmosphere in its wood. But what happens when a tree dies? Believe it or not, we still don't really understand how the whole process unwinds. Deadwood, which includes fallen trees, standing dead trees, trunks and fallen branches, is currently thought to contain roughly 8 percent of all the carbon already in the atmosphere. However, the full picture of the role decomposing wood plays in the global carbon cycle has been difficult to estimate. A series of new experiments is the first to put a number on this important part of...