In Greensboro this week, friends and loved ones of some of those who’ve died gathered to remember and grieve. And then to organize. On Monday night, the pews of College Park Baptist Church were about half full of mourners, masked and some distanced from one another, but at least together. At the base of the altar was an arrangement of candles, flowers and a red syringe disposal box. Around the room were scattered signboards in the shape of tombstones with handwritten lettering, some reading: