Republicans are doing everything they can to thwart Congress’ inquiry into the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol, including by threatening to purge their party of members who participate in the select committee tasked with that investigation. Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who has repeatedly spread Trump’s election lies, plans to send a letter Thursday to Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) asking him to boot from the Republican conference the two GOP members sitting on the select committee: Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Mich.). Biggs referred to the two Republicans — who have also vocally opposed...