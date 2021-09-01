Dennis Jurging
Dennis Allen Jurging, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. A visitation will be held from. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with a vigil service beginning at 3:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Father Ken Glaser officiating. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.www.thegazette.com
