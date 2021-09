WINTER HAVEN – Rain delay, soggy field and players slipping and sliding all over the place. It wasn’t the best conditions to play but the Sebring Blue Streaks were able to come through the adversity and dominate against the Winter Have Blue Devils at Denison Stadium. The Blue Streaks pounded the Blue Devils, 40-20. “We still have a lot of stuff to clean up but is always good when you get a victory,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We came up here with 37 kids which is tough but these kids stepped in and played well. They (Winter Haven) scored a couple but we gotta get guys in and we obviously know it could have been a little bit different. The ‘O’line really stood out tonight. Backs are going to show, they got yardage and opened some big holes.”