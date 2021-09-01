Remap panel to fail first test of voter-approved rules

Aug. 31—COLUMBUS — The soft deadline for passage of a bipartisan, 10-year map for Ohio legislative districts will come and go Wednesday without even an attempted vote. The seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission on Tuesday adopted rules under which it will operate. One of the panel's two Democrats, Akron Sen. Vernon Sykes, also informally proposed a map, but the five majority Republicans have made no counter offer that would trigger three public hearings.