Zendaya Throws Herself A Lavish 25th Birthday Party At A Beverly Hills Mansion That Cost $100K Per Night

Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s road to the big screen feels like destiny. In 2015, the 26-year-old Australian actress was busy working on her law degree when fate stepped in. “I was just another broke uni student and needed work,” says Bordizzo on the phone from Los Angeles. “I started body doubling at Fox Studios in Sydney, where they filmed The Great Gatsby and Gods of Egypt. I loved being on set and wound up working on a lot of productions behind the scenes, just helping out. I thought it was a hobby, but then I went to an open call and booked my first film!”