CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Review: Kanye West sees a return to form with multifaceted ‘Donda’

By Jacob Pellegrino
ricethresher.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Donda,” Kanye West’s long-awaited tenth solo album, finally came out at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. While covering his face and avoiding the typical controversial appearances expected of him, Kanye created one of the most talked about and sought after albums of 2021. For the album rollout, West took his experiment of a “living, evolving art project” from 2016’s “The Life of Pablo” to another level by bringing the creative process front and center to his audience through a series of record-breaking livestream events on Apple Music. Kanye’s iterative changes to the album were shown as it was played on a world stage in three listening events that moved from his birthplace in Atlanta to his childhood home in Chicago. This emphasis on home is made even more poignant with the title of the album, a tribute to Kanye’s late mother, Dr. Donda West, who is featured throughout the work.

www.ricethresher.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Donda West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Apple Music#Yandhi#Mercedes Benz#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Drake Is Allegedly Being Tied To Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Drama

Speculation has run rampant concerning the exact relationship status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West these days. Technically, their divorce is still being finalized, but the two have been seen coordinating their outfits together quite a lot in the last month amidst the rollout of West’s three Donda album listening parties. The emotional lyrics in the album and Kardashian’s public support lead many to wonder if they're back together. However, there's a third party allegedly connected to the question surrounding the couple’s relationship, and his name is Drake.
Musicthesource.com

Andre 3000 Responds to Kanye’s “Life of The Party” Drake Diss

Andre 3000 wants no parts of Drake and Kanye’s beef. Early Saturday morning, Drake previewed Kanye West’s new track with Andre 3000, “Life of The Party.” Prior to its Sound 42 debut, Ye played it following an interview with Musrif in Berlin, Germany. The song was then leaked on Sound...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

5 Takeaways from Kanye West’s Donda

It’s a testament to Kanye West’s star power that even after kissing Donald Trump’s ring, declaring American chattel slavery “a choice,” and pivoting to gospel, he still managed to pack a space-age coliseum to debut his tenth solo album Donda. But the Kanye that showed up to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium more than a month ago, for the first of three Donda livestreams, was markedly different from the one that debuted The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden in 2016. No longer surrounded by friends, family, collaborators, and hangers-on, he was alone, covered from head to toe, and pantomiming to clearly unfinished songs. By the third Donda event, last week in Chicago, West—who recreated his childhood home in the middle of Soldier Field—had drawn in a dizzying array of supporting characters, including accused abusers, confirmed homophobes, and his estranged wife wearing a wedding dress.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Kanye West was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage

Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after she welcomed their first two kids — and it’s the inspiration for his new song “Hurricane.”. Multiple sources confirmed the meaning behind the telling lyrics in the track off “Donda,” West’s latest album that was released with plenty of fanfare and controversy. “The...
MusicVanity Fair

Kanye West and Drake Bring Their 12-Year-Old Beef to the Group Chat

It appears that the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Drake has been reignited and is escalating quickly as both rappers gear up to release their new albums. This war of words began anew on Friday when rapper Trippie Redd released his album “Trip At Knight,” which features a collaboration with Drake titled “Betrayal.” On the track, the October's Very Own founder seems to take shots at both West and West's frequent collaborator Pusha T, rapping, "All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” In 2018, Pusha T and Drake infamously butted heads after the Degrassi star released the diss track “Duppy Freestyle.” The Clipse rapper wrote “The Story of Adidon” in response, in which Pusha accuses Drake of being a "deadbeat" dad who is "hiding a child," as up until that point he had not publicly acknowledged the existence of his son, Adonis. The cover art for the single also featured a 2007 photograph taken by David Leyes of Drake in blackface.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Trashes Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian On New Album 'Donda'

Kanye West finally dropped the highly anticipated Donda on Sunday, August 29 — and appeared to slam his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper's 10th album — available now on all streaming services — features 27 tracks: "Donda Chant", "Jail", "God Breathed", "Off The Grid", "Hurricane", "Praise God", "Jonah", "Ok Ok", "Junya", "Believe What I Say", "24", "Remote Control", "Moon", "Heaven and Hell", "Donda", "Keep My Spirit Alive", "Jesus Lord", "New Again", "Tell The Vision", "Lord I Need You", "Pure Soul", "Come to Life", "No Child Left Behind", "Ok Ok pt 2", "Junya pt 2" and "Jesus Lord pt 2".
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Kim Kardashian wore wedding dress in ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda party because she ‘supports him and his art’

KIM Kardashian shared the reason she wore a wedding dress at her ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda party was because she “supports him and his art.”. Sources told Us Weekly the mom-of-four was “happy” to wear the outfit at the rapper’s third event for his upcoming tenth album, and she doesn’t care if people think it’s “strange.”
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy