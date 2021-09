A year and a half into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still having profound effects on the global economy. The abrupt shutdown of many aspects of daily life from last spring has diminished. Even so, the economic recovery has been inconsistent, affecting supply and demand differently across sectors. This unsteady path to economic recovery has stoked fears of inflation, as prices in many sectors are showing dramatic fluctuations and challenging household spending. And one area where these economic effects are clearly evident is in spending on transportation. What cities spend the most on transportation costs?