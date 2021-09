RAVENNA — Shelby earned an impressive sweep of West Michigan Conference foe Ravenna Tuesday night, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14. The Tigers improved to 8-3 and 1-1 in the WMC. Statistics were not available from the match, but coach Tom Weirich said a key to the win was the serving of senior Kendall Zoulek, who has significantly improved in that department in the off-season.