The differences between ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ and the original movies

IGN's exclusive first look at Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. In the images, you can see the recognizable Resident Evil Capcom icons from the Resident Evil video games - Wesker, Richard Aiken, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy and Chris Redfield, including glimpses of the Spencer Mansion and the Raccoon police department. The Resident Evil movie photos also give us our first look at Lisa Trevor, who fans might remember from the Resident Evil remake and Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles. Talking to IGN, Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City writer/director Johannes Roberts confirmed that the Resident Evil movie reboot will be based on the first two Resident Evil games and has absolutely no ties to the previous Resident Evil films. While we still wait for a Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City trailer, we have these images of the Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City cast According to Roberts, Capcom was very involved in the production of the Resident Evil movie, Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City. Capcom even gave them the blueprints and artwork to perfectly craft each. It's a good sign hearing that Capcom was heavily involved in the making of this Resident Evil movie, and hopefully we'll all be pleasantly surprised when Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits US theaters November 24, 2021. Resident Evil 2021 will see us all returning to Raccoon City. Fans are definitely excited for the #ResidentEvil #Movie.