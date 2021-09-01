Boys soccer roundup: Kyle Main scores four times as Warriors defeat Wisconsin Lutheran
BROOKFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 5-3 nonconference road victory against Brookfield Academy on Monday. “Despite a few miscues on defense, we were able to tighten up enough to put away a win,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Multiple players contributed to the offensive attack when it was needed most. It was a gritty win against a solid Brookfield Academy squad.”www.hngnews.com
Comments / 0