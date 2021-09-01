Launch competition aimed at filling vacant store fronts

Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerLaunch: Alexis Green, general manager of The Saratoga, along with Launch Terre Haute Director Jared Ell, talk about filling vacant store fronts, initially in downtown Terre Haute, through a new competition called Launch P@d.

A new business competition called Launch P@d could help fill vacant store fronts, initially in downtown Terre Haute, while encouraging new entrepreneurs.

It is a new idea from Launch Terre Haute for the Wabash Valley "to lower the cost of business entry for new entrepreneurs. The idea is that we have a pitch competition that is supported by training from the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and Launch Terre Haute," said Jared Ell, director of Launch Terre Haute and the West Central Indiana Business Hub.

The concept was developed through the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's "See You in Terre Haute 2025 Plan," which started in 2019, and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center.

"You have a business idea, you sign up and get the training and work on your business plan and work on your pitch, then that culminates in a pitch competition," Ell said.

The competition is now open online at launchterrehaute.com/launchpad, which has additional details on the competition.

Launch Terre Haute will review and select competitors, announcing them on Sept. 11. Those competitors will then work with the Indiana Small Business Development Center on refining a business plan and financials. On Oct. 4, competitors will pitch their plans to Launch Terre Haute, which will then select a winner, Ell said.

The competition winner will get a 700-square-foot brick-and-mortar storefront at 425 Wabash Ave. at a drastically reduced rent for one year. The space is next to the Saratoga and is owned by the family restaurant owners George and Cathy Azar. The new business will be responsible for utilities and any additional business related costs, including build-out or renovations.

"When it was brought to our attention about this competition, we thought it was a great idea and we love the idea of building up downtown and Terre Haute in general," said Alexis Green, Saratoga general manager.

"We are excited to bring businesses downtown and are excited to see what the competition has in store," Green said.

Restaurants will not be considered for this Wabash Avenue site, as ideas should focus on store-front business.

"This space is not built to be a restaurant, but we are looking at experiences and things for people to buy, that is what we are looking for," Ell said.

Mayor Duke Bennett said Launch P@d "is another example of the exciting things that are going on downtown," as well as "all the resources that are available to small businesses. The majority of people work for small businesses, not large corporations, so in order to employ people, you have to do things to grow small business."

The mayor said new ideas are needed "periodically, where you think outside of the box, and do something exciting and get somebody engaged in what is going on in the community, and get them to say 'you know what, I think this is my opportunity to take a chance,' then we might see a new business or multiple businesses grow out of something like this," Bennett said.

"We are trying to do something that is totally different to generate some excitement, some energy downtown," the mayor said. "It is a great combination of efforts here, a variety of forces, to do something positive, not only for downtown, but for west-central Indiana."

Launch Terre Haute started in 2014 and became part of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce in 2020. It is a membership-based collaborative co-working and business incubator space for entrepreneurs, freelance writers, independent contractors and start-ups, as well as local and internet-based companies.

