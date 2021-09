US investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has added $ 2 billion to its fortune, thanks to an investment made a year ago in Japan’s five largest trading houses. As reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, Buffett surprised the Tokyo markets last August with a bet of 6,000 million dollars in the general trade sector and, specifically, in the so-called ‘sogo shosha’, the Japanese companies that trade with a wide range of products and materials. This came days after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation due to health concerns, when the market was at a crossroads over future trends.