The 3 biggest strengths of the Los Angeles Lakers roster
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers gets the rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on February 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0