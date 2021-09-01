Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The 3 biggest strengths of the Los Angeles Lakers roster

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers gets the rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on February 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Lakers Trade Lands Marc Gasol in Utah

The Los Angeles Lakers revamping of their roster may not be complete. There is a chance that by the time training camp rolls around that there are only three players from last year’s team, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who are with the team heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons DeAndre Jordan makes zero sense for the Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is on the verge of being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic. The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be one of the teams eyeing Jordan, should he become a free agent, fresh off signing Rajon Rondo. The Rondo addition is utterly logical: Los Angeles...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Posts Workout Photos Alongside Russell Westbrook With Sarcastic Caption: "Work With The Brodie. I Agree I Don't Think This Will Work."

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big three as a result of adding Russell Westbrook to their pre-existing duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Despite the fact that Westbrook is a massive talent upgrade for the team, a lot of people have questioned how Westbrook would pair with LeBron James and the team overall. After all, both stars are fairly ball-dominant players, and there have been claims that Russell Westbrook's inability to shoot well from beyond the arc at the PG position would cramp the spacing for James.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Lakers Trade Features Marc Gasol To Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers have been an aggressive team in the NBA offseason for years now. That continued last season after an early exit in the postseason. At this point, it is unlikely that any more blockbuster deals are done for the Lakers, but that does not mean that they will sit on their hands moving forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy