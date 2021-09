Sale is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Rays in Tampa Bay, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Sale was initially lined up to start Tuesday in the second contest of the four-game series, but the Red Sox will instead build in an extra day of rest for him. He's coming off a 5.1-inning, eight-strikeout effort versus the Twins on Aug. 26. Boston will either add a temporary sixth starter to the mix or treat Tuesday's contest as a bullpen game, but regardless, the adjusted pitching schedule means that Sale will miss out on a two-start week.