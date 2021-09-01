CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Navy helicopter crash: 1 rescued, 5 missing off coast of San Diego

By Bob D'Angelo, Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keVO4_0bixAfA200

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, according to authorities.

An MH-60S helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 was performing routine flight operations on the USS Abraham Lincoln before crashing into the sea around 4:30 p.m., officials with the U.S. Navy said.

Here are the latest updates:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Accident#The U S Navy#Fox5sandiego#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Radio

Grief comes home to US towns week after Afghanistan war ends

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio — (AP) — Waiting for the hearse carrying one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan two weeks ago, Faye Hillis thought about all the military veterans she had mourned at her hometown's lone funeral home. Her father who came home...
Hawaii StatePosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Hawaii begins vaccination verification phone app

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaii is launching a program that will allow people to use their smart phones to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The move comes shortly before Honolulu and Maui begin instituting vaccine requirements for patrons of restaurants and other businesses. State officials say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy