Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

By Sportradar
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Falter in the 6th. b-singled for Bonifacio in the 6th. c-singled for McGowin in the 8th. d-homered for Neris in the 9th. E_Segura 2 (10), Galvis (2). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Washington 10. 2B_Torreyes (10), Segura (23), McCutchen (15), Vierling (1), B.Harper (32), Thomas (6), Bell (17), Zimmerman (13), García (7). HR_McCutchen (22), off Corbin; Marchan (1), off Corbin; Miller (15), off Suero; Kieboom (6), off Moore. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (64), Bonifacio (2), Marchan 2 (4), B.Harper 2 (63), Herrera (41), Miller 2 (40), Thomas (7), Zimmerman (43), García (8), Kieboom 2 (16), Ruiz (2).

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Barry
Person
Dan Iassogna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Totals37610666#Bell Lf412010#Washington 10#Washington 4#Thompson 1 0#A 16
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Arlington

1st_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi. 3rd_$15,500, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 4th_$31,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. 5th_$14,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Cockalorum121Andthethunderrolls124. Gagoots110On the Muscle121. Half Cocked107Powerful Man117. Retain124. 6th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi. Charging Nellie119Aulenti119.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arlington Entries, Friday September 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Golden Lily (L), 121I. Wiseman3-3-7Chris Banks7/2. 2Ballybrack Lass (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.2-1-4Hugh Robertson8/5. 3Watchin the Wheels (L), 121E. Perez4-4-7Manny Perez7/2. 4Darlin Rosie (L), 121C. Roman2-5-2Steve Manley4/1. 5G City Warrior (L), 121J. Felix2-6-1James Watkins6/1. 6Little Chick , 121S. Uske4-3-3Earl Hughes12/1. 2nd-$11,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Charles Town Results Wednesday September 8th, 2021

1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 46.390, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 53.000. Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Bullsbay-Rubiesandwranglers. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Hannahs Red Ruby120511-11-61-1¾V. Rodriguez0.60. Moody Woman120152-32-½2-1A. Bocachica3.70. Two Step Sally120263-hd4-33-4¾D. Araujo3.20. I B Nasty120334-hd3-hd4-2¾F. Peltroche28.90. Jack's Ruca120625-55-hd5-noJ. Villegas48.00. Love California12044666C. Hiraldo8.90.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Wednesday's Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RGP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barree (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Miguel Romero from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP A.J. Puk to Las Vegas, retroactive to Sept. 7. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RH Randy Arozarena on...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Entries, Monday

1st_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. Shiloh Lane123Boat Over the Hill123. The Robert123Legacy's Prince123. Diamond Square123Banker's Island123. Flight Risk123Finglas123. 5th_$25,000, , 3YO up, 1mi. Icy Dude123Social Equality121.
Tennismidfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Park Early Entries, Saturday September 11th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 6What Does It Take (L), 120J. Pimentel2-4-2Michael Trombetta. 2nd-$31,500, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Dream Happy (L), 120F. Boyce7-8-5W. Bailes. 2Irish Snow (L), 115J. Hiraldo5-6-xTimothy Keefe. 3Street Mojo (M), 116A. Crispinx-x-xMichael...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Friday. 1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f. 2nd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f. 3rd_$15,400, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f. Dimitri's Romance120Bayou Bougie120. Addy's Love122Quite Suggestive120. Charm Weaver122Allegheny Dbl Lime110. 4th_$29,700, mdn spl wt,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-4-Add

4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 6:06. Time 1:10.51. Fast. Also Ran_Mark the Moose, Indyzan, The Region, Insaciable Prince. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1/5-7) 3 Correct Paid $148.50. Daily Double (5-7) paid $32.20. Exacta (7-2) paid $41.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-1-4) paid $9.74. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-1) paid $17.65. (c) 2021...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Friday

1st_$23,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,000, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f. 3rd_$108,700, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi. 4th_$29,800, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Zia Mo120Practical Gizmo120. Rum Raisin122Sweet Edition124. Cedar Valley124Leaveyoubreathless124. Gospel Hill120Crumlin Bird120. No Whammie120Forty Smooth120.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park-3-Add

3rd_$25,200, alc, 2YO, 6½f, cloudy. Off 1:39. Time 1:20.07. Fast. Also Ran_The Pink Z, Nebulosa. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $7.30. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $3.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-4-5) paid $1.23. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-4) paid $4.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Mountaineer Park, Combined

1st_$14,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 7:02. Time 1:43.26. Fast. Scratched_Straight Up Smarty, Union Song, Over to You, Happy Bee. Also Ran_Pepper Them Girl. Perfecta (4-6) paid $8.60. $1 Superfecta (4-6-8-7) paid $5.20. $1 Trifecta (4-6-8) paid $4.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$14,200, st...

Comments / 0

Community Policy