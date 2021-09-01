Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Falter in the 6th. b-singled for Bonifacio in the 6th. c-singled for McGowin in the 8th. d-homered for Neris in the 9th. E_Segura 2 (10), Galvis (2). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Washington 10. 2B_Torreyes (10), Segura (23), McCutchen (15), Vierling (1), B.Harper (32), Thomas (6), Bell (17), Zimmerman (13), García (7). HR_McCutchen (22), off Corbin; Marchan (1), off Corbin; Miller (15), off Suero; Kieboom (6), off Moore. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (64), Bonifacio (2), Marchan 2 (4), B.Harper 2 (63), Herrera (41), Miller 2 (40), Thomas (7), Zimmerman (43), García (8), Kieboom 2 (16), Ruiz (2).