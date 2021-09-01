Cancel
San Diego, CA

Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

At least one crewmember was rescued Tuesday night, according to a statement. It is unclear how many people were on the helicopter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations,” according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

