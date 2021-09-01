FAMU COVID-19 Testing Site Returns To Bragg Memorial Stadium Until Further Notice

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) COVID-19 testing site is being temporarily returned to Bragg Memorial Stadium Wednesday, September 1 until further notice. The new site at 2507 Wahnish Way, a field just north of the FAMU DRS campus, was adversely affected by heavy rainfall on Tuesday. It is estimated the repairs, which include grading and adding gravel, will take about two weeks, said Student Health Services Director Tanya Tatum.