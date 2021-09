MAC CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS OPENED SEASON WELL AT HEARTLAND JUCO RELAYS. The Mineral Area College Cross Country teams got the 2021 season off to a hot, but successful start with competition at the Heartland Juco Relays held at Maxwell Park in Normal, Illinois. The unique race format had 2 person teams run a mile at a time, alternating with each other until each woman had run 3 miles and the men 4 miles each.Times were then combined for the 2 runners to figure places in the race. MAC runners Kyle Vineyard and Jacob Arnold were the overall Men's Division winners, averaging an impressive 5:07 per mile for their combined 8 miles. Other Cardinal runners who won awards by placing in the top 15 were: Devin St.Clair/Grayson Knernschield and Will Jarvis/Jagger Robinson for the men, and Haley Hernandez/Laura Maddox and Kara Hovick/Rachel Wilson for the women. Complete results for the Heartland meet are on the link below.