NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — We’re starting to see more school districts opening up their doors to bring students and staff back inside. They’ll quickly notice the many changes due to COVID-19. From in-person, virtual, hybrid and back to in-person instruction again, the change can be overwhelming for students and at times stressful. KDKA’s Lindsay Ward learned some students will have to take a step back before they move forward in their classes. Elisabeth Ervin will be a junior at the New-Kensington-Arnold School District. She shared what it was like for her and other students last year. Initially, when her district shutdown, she was anxious...