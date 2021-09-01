Mask mandate extended for another week with additional changes

Gainesville, Fla — In a unaminous vote, Alachua County Commissioners voted to extend their mask mandate for another week. The mask mandate will be in place for the third week. County Chair Ken Cornell said for the short-term Emergency Order, they are required by law to meet every seven days to look at the data. “We have in our community, the beginning of school, the beginning of the University. We have our first football game this weekend. So we’re trying to take that additional mitigation step, of not only encouraging folks to get vaccines, but also when you are inside putting on a masks,” he said.