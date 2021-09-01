CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connect With History And Nature At Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center In Illinois

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center in Illinois offers something for both nature lovers and history buffs alike. Part of the larger 15,000-acre Palos Forest Preserves, it has been a place for generations of families to learn about and connect with both nature and the history of the area.

Open since 1955, Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center is part of the Forest Preserve District of Cook County. Offering exhibits that include live animals, nature trails, an accessible garden, and history, this nature preserve has been a source of education for many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzfVV_0bix2ZPz00
Previa1994/TripAdvisor

The Nature Center's namesake, the Little Red Schoolhouse, can be found on the property, but it wasn't always here. This historical structure was built in 1886 and replaced a former log cabin school at its original site at Black Oak Trail at Old 99th Street. It was moved to Camp Kiwanis in 1932 where it continued to operate as a school until 1948.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQyoS_0bix2ZPz00
Previa1994/TripAdvisor

The historic schoolhouse was moved again in 1952 to its present site. When the Nature Center opened in 1955, the school reopened, this time as a place for people of all ages to learn about plants, animals, and nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VaE3_0bix2ZPz00
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center/Facebook

In addition to the Little Red Schoolhouse, the center's Interpretive Center was added in 2010 and features plenty of exhibits, including live animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWf7w_0bix2ZPz00
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center/Facebook

There is also a 6,000-square-foot accessible garden that allows people of all physical abilities to connect with nature. Interpretive signs complete with Braille, American Sign Language, Polish, English, and Spanish, line the half-mile ADA-accessible pathway. The garden also features five raised and accessible flower beds for all to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FT7mx_0bix2ZPz00
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center/Facebook

The accessible trail then leads through the prairie down to the lake known as Long John Slough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSeWu_0bix2ZPz00
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center/Facebook

Aside from the paved pathways, there are three unpaved pathways totaling a length of 2.5 miles. If you would like to hike and explore further, these trails connect with the larger Palos Trail System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXkCy_0bix2ZPz00
Sue M/TripAdvisor

For generations, the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center has been a place for history, education, and nature and is a wonderful place to bring the whole family. Have you explored the grounds and interpretive center at this nature preserve yet? Let us know in the comments. For more information, visit the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center webpage and Facebook page .

You can also read about the Fabyan Forest Preserve which offers both nature and history in this article .

The post Connect With History And Nature At Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State .

