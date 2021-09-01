CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapman's 2 HRs help A's top Tigers 9-3 for 3rd straight win

By Associated Press
WNDU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) - Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and homered again in the ninth, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Oakland has won three straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost straight, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks. Deolis Guerra pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2-3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks. Tarik Skubal was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

