The last blog I posted was in December of last year. It talked about the disaster, heartbreak, and the economic challenging COVID virus that invaded this beautiful country. Here we are over a year later and many are still struggling with this horrid virus, only it’s more contagious and dangerous for those who choose not to vaccinate. I believe this is a personal decision only you get to make, even though I may not agree with it. That being said, I do have personal feelings about it because I lost my younger sister to COVID recently and it’s painful, sad and leaves a hole in each of our families hearts because she’s no longer with us.