Lawrence Township, NJ

9-year-old boy rescued after crawling into storm drain in Lawrence Township

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVwpm_0biwzzBE00

Officials in Lawrence Township, New Jersey responded to an incident involving a 9-year-old boy inside of a storm drain Tuesday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when officials say the child crawled into a storm drain and became lost.

Authorities say the child was visiting relatives within the area and reportedly wandered off and entered the drain.

Emergency responders located the child a short time later unharmed, and he was removed without incident.

The child did not sustain any injuries and did not require any medical treatment.

Comments / 4

 

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
Lawrence Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lawrence Township, NJ
