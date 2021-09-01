CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Elena Delle Donne or Tina Charles spells doom for Mystics in loss to Sun

By Kareem Copeland
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonquel Jones needed less than three minutes of game time to offer a reminder during Tuesday’s Washington Mystics-Connecticut Sun game why she is at the center of any conversation about the WNBA MVP award. First, she drained a turnaround fadeaway to open the game. Then came a three-pointer from the right wing for the 6-foot-6 forward. Then Jones went back to the post for an offensive rebound and a turnaround jumper in the paint.

