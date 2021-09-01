Stangs Return All-Around Talent; Seth Jones Back in Ogden
OGDEN, UT. – The Ogden Mustangs, proud members of the United States Premier Hockey League, are excited to announce the signing of Seth Jones for the 2021-22 season. Jones (Boise, ID) is set to begin his second season with the Mustangs after a rookie campaign that saw the multi-sport talent make the transition to hockey full-time. While earning a roster spot during the inaugural Ogden Mustangs Summer Tryout Camp in 2020, Jones returned again this Summer and dominated on the ice for his team.www.ogdenmustangs.com
Comments / 0