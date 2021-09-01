Stangs Return All-Around Talent; Seth Jones Back in Ogden

The Jordan football team has the experience to be contenders in Section 2AAAA this fall. But the Hubmen will need to find a way to beat Marshall, their nemesis since 2015. “We expect to compete for a district championship again this year with the goal of playing our best football by the time we start section play,” Jordan coach Ozzie Sand said. “Our district and section have changed slightly from years past. They are both going to be highly competitive, which will make for great football each week.”